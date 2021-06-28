The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSALIE F. BEAVER, 76, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of James “Petie” Beaver, died June 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Willis Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 29 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com
RAYMOND LOWELL CANTER, 62, of Huntington, husband of Sherry Canter, died June 26 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHANIE RENE PEPPER COUGHENOUR, 56, of Huntington, widow of Jeffrey Scott Coughenour, died June 25 at home. She had worked at local restaurants in kitchen preparation. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family and services are not scheduled at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOLETTA CHERYL GREEN, 61, of Huntington died June 26 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA JoANNE HOOPERT, 83, of Reedsville, W.Va., died June 26. Services are pending. Tri-State Cremation Society, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements.
EVELYN MAE JOBE, 78, of Huntington, widow of Covie Jobe Jr., died June 27 in Heritage Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ALVA EDWARD JOHNSTON SR., 91, of Huntington, husband of Mildred Carol Johnston, died June 27 in Huntington Health and Rehab. He retired from Crane Supply. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 30 at Sunshine Freewill Baptist Church. Burial will be 11 a.m. July 1 in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be after 11:30 a.m. June 30 at the church. Arrangements are with Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
GLENN W. MORGAN, 85, of Ashland, widower of Roma Jean Stewart, died June 26 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steel in the metallurgical department. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 29 at Unity Baptist Church, Ashland. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 28 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2320 29th St. Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN DOUGLAS SPURLOCK, 42 of Glenwood, father of Alexia Rae Spurlock and Marlee Rain Spurlock, died June 24. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. July 1 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DONNESEA MAE WARD, 62, of Huntington, mother of Cassandra Ward, died June 24. Services are pending. Tri-State Cremation Society, Huntington, is assisting her family with arrangements.
SANDRA LEE WHITMORE, 62, of Proctorville, Ohio, died June 26. Funeral service will be 2 pm. July 3 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.