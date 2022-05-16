The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT JARRELL ADKINS, 76 of Branchland, W.Va., died May 13 at home. Funeral service at 2 p.m. May 17, Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation from noon until service time Tuesday at Morris Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html
CHARLES RAY BOLING, 72, of Lavalette died May 13 at home. Chapman’s Mortuary Huntington is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELMER RAY BOWLING, 89, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Janice Bowling, died May 14. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. May 17. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MAGAN LYNN McKNIGHT KELLY, 40 of Ironton, mother of Jacob Reed and Landon Isaiah Kelly, of South Point, Ohio, died May 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 18 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VIRGINIA BELLE FOWLER MARCUM, 96 of Huntington, formerly of Harts, W.Va., died May 13 in Heritage Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. May 18 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. Burial will follow in Springhill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be two hours prior to service on Wednesday at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MICHAEL LEWIS MEADOWS, 44 of Huntington, son of Cathy Hesson McCloud of Huntington, died May 11. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. May 17 at Pentecostal Truth Ministries, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to service Tuesday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
TRYLLIS MEEK, 85, of Ashland, mother of Paula Williams of Huntington, died May 13 in Woodland Oaks Health Care, Ashland. She was a Registered Nurse at Lawrence County General Hospital and Jo Linn Health Care Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be noon May 18 at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND TIMOTHY ROFF, 60, of Huntington died May 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DELLA VANOVER, 61, of Blaine, Ky., widow of James Ace Vanover, died May 14. Arrangements are directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.