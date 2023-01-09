The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIE O. CLARK, 88 of Prestonsburg, Ky., formerly of South Point, Ohio, husband of Jewel Goble Crider Clark, died Jan. 6 in Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.wallaceffh.com.
BRANDON SCOTT CLINE, 38 of Horsepen, W.Va., brother of Lola Cline, died Jan. 1 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at noon Jan. 8 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va.
ROBERT WAYNE CORBIN, 56 of Ironton, husband of Helen Corbin, died Dec. 31, 2022, in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He was an owner/operator of a construction business. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY JOEANITA CURRY, 98 of Verdunville, W.Va., widow of Burbage Curry, died Jan. 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She was a retired schoolteacher from the Logan County Board of Education. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel., Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home.
EARL FRANKLIN DANIEL JR., 82, of Ashland, husband of Helen Daniel, died Jan. 6 at home. He owned and operated Ashland Furnace Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at Second Baptist Church. Entombment will follow at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 260 at Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Second Baptist Church, 4950 Williams Ave., Ashland; Community Hospice Ashland or to St. Jude Children Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ERIC FITZPATRICK, 54 of Williamson, W.Va., widower of Deborah Fitzpatrick, died Jan. 7. He retired from Walmart. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 11 at Kermit (W.Va.) United Baptist Church. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 10 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
MARGA M. GRABS, of Olney, Md., died Dec. 30, 2022. born Cologne, Germany May 23, 1934; Departed Life December 30, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Jan. 11 at St. Paul's Catholic Church, 9240 Damascus Rd., Damascus, Md. Burial will follow in All Souls Cemetery, Germantown, Md. Visitation one hour before service. www.molesworthwilliams.com.
HOMER ROBERT HALE, 60 of Louisa, Ky., husband of Margaret Hale, died Jan. 7 at home. He was coal truck driver. Funeral service at 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home.
MARY SUE HUGHES of Ashland, mother of Ken Hughes and Kathy Henderson, died Jan. 4. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Jan. 15 at Rose Hill Burial Park. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ERNOLD LEWIS JR., formerly of Logan, W.Va., husband of Phebie Worthington Lewis, died Dec. 31, 2022, in at Tug Valley ARH in South Williamson, Ky. A private service was held for immediate family. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
CARL HANLEY MARTIN, 78, of Culloden, widower of Lydia Marin, died Dec. 31, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from Special Metals. Memorial service at 1 p.m. Jan. 7 at Farmdale Church of Christ. Reception will follow. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE PARNICZA SR., 96 of Huntington, husband of Colleen Parnicza, died Jan. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired television engineer. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
JUDITH A. PEASE of Barboursville, wife of Ron Pease, died Jan. 4. She was employed by Hope Gas and Ingersoll Rand Equipment, both of Clarksburg, as an Executive Secretary and retired church Secretary at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Huntington. A memorial service and luncheon will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 28, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 721 12th Ave., Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington or St. Paul Lutheran Church.
LINDA LOU HARLESS ROBERTS, 81 of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of James Everett Roberts, died Jan. 6. Funeral service will be at noon Jan. 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Mulberry Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
LEONARD RAY ROBINSON, 82 of Lavalette, widower of Ruby Robinson, died Jan. 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from R.F. Steiner & Co. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial in Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Visitation at noon.
KATHY SUE SIMMS, 70, of Eaton Rapids, Mich., and formerly of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Northup, Ohio, died Jan. 3 at home. She retired from CAMC as a Supervisor over the Medical Transcription Dept. A Celebration of Life service will be 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 14 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family ask contributions to be made to the Christian Children's Fund, PO box 1911, Merrifield, VA 22116-1922, or Toys for Tots in your state or Sparrow Hospice, 1210 West Saginaw Ave., Lansing, MI 48915. www.waugh-halley-wood.com.
TONY SIMPKINS, 64 of Beech Creek, W.Va., widower of Barbara Ann Sparks Simpkins, died Jan. 1 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 at Freedom Full Gospel Assembly House of Prayer in Hampden, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Arrangements are directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
ROSS SIMPSON, 101, of Ashland, husband of Ruby Koelling Simpson, died Jan. 2. He was the retired operator of Smith Brothers Plumbing and Heating. He also was a member of the committee to plan and establish Greenbo State Park. Private entombment at Entombment at Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Salvation Army or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are directed by Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel www.steenfuneralhome.com.