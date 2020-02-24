The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROGER DALE BEVINS, 73, of Belfry, Ky., died Feb. 20 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 3 p.m. Feb. 23, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
GLORIA FRANCES DELAWDER, 86, of Ironton, wife of Rev. Donald Delawder, did Feb. 22. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 26, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Slab Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KELLI DEMENT, 52, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Michael Dement, died Feb. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home www.slackandwallace.com.
CERON "DAN" DANA DROWN, 84, of Milton died Feb. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Sergeant in the United States Army 101st Airborne Engineer Division. After his military career he worked as a mold maker for Blenko Glass and worked for McDonalds. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 25, Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.timeformeomory.com/wallace.
NOREDA GAUZE , 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Paul Gauze, died Feb. 22in Holzer Senior Care. She was a retired activity therapist from Gallipolis Developmental Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Feb. 26, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; entombment following in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens, Gallipolis. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DAVID HACKNEY, 95, of McAndrews, Ky., widower of Lillian Lois Hackney, died Feb. 22 at home. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 26, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 25 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
GREGORY ALLEN IGO, 63, of Ransom, Ky., brother of Timothy Igo of Catawba, N.C., James Keith Igo of Ransom and Sabrina Daniels of Ransom, died Feb. 22 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Memorial service 1 p.m. Feb. 29, Victory in Jesus Church, Sidney, Ky. Friends gather at noon at the church. www.hatfieldfc.com. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
HOWARD DELANE KNOPP, 81, of Leon, W.Va., died Feb. 13 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be a memorial service, 2 p.m. March 1, Community Christian Fellowship church, Thurman, Ohio. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MARGARET ELIZABETH DEAN LEWIS of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of John F. Lewis, died Feb. 21 in Woodland Oaks Health Care Center, Ashland. She was a retired librarian from Chesapeake Middle School. There will be a graveside service noon Feb. 26, Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Community Hospice. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JOYCE ANN ROBERTSON, 87, formerly of Huntington, died Feb. 22 at home. Graveside service 11 a.m. on Monday, February 24, at Hillcrest Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com. Goldfinch Funeral Home, Beach Chapel is handling arrangements.
DONNA JUANITA STEWART, 82, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Raymond Stewart Sr., died Feb. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired physical therapist aide at Holzer Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life 7 p.m. Feb. 27, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, with visitation one hour before service. Burial will be 11 a.m. Feb. 28, Riverview Cemetery. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
GENE REX TAYLOR JR., 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Brenda Taylor, died Feb. 22 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.