The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANET BOGGS, 83, of Ironton, widow of Charles Edward Boggs Sr., died May 7 at home. He had worked at Hills Department Store. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 12, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Haverhill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
EDNA MAYNARD FAULKNER, 95, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of William F. Faulkner, died May 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA HARRIS-BOWYER, 58, of Huntington, wife of Alvin Bowyer, died May 7 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. May 12 at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and livestreamed on it’s website www.lmbc.tv. Visitation will be from two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Faith Fund at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV, 25705. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARL I. MULLINS, 85, of Ironton, husband of Phyllis Ann Gillam Mullins, died May 8 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Dayton Malleable Iron. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. May 12 at Pine Grove Cemetery. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JEWEL GAY MARCUM PETTY, 78, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Alton D. Golden, died May 6 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com