DANIEL GARTH ADKINS, 61, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., died Aug. 28. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 2, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ramsey - Cende Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be at the Wallace Funeral Home one hour prior to the funeral service. During services please respect social distancing and mask guidelines. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SAMUEL JOSEPH ALUISE, 100, of Focused Care at Pasadena, Texas, formerly of Huntington, widower of Doris Gay Aluise, died Aug. 11 in HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast. He opened a restaurant in Huntington, in which his wife worked alongside him. America Heritage Funeral Home, Houston, Texas, is assisting his family with arrangements.
SHIRLEY NICHOLAS BABB, 83, of Barboursville, widow of Lewis Mack Sowards, died Aug. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PATRICIA MARIE BIAS, 77, of Huntington, died Aug. 28. Funeral service will be conducted at noon Sept. 2, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
CAROLYN SELLARDS FORBUSH, 76, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Garland Forbush, died Aug. 29 at home. Family and friends may visit at 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.slackandwallace.com.
DANA GAIL FOSTER, 80, of Ceredo, husband of Donita McCloud Foster, died Aug. 30. He was a retired Paint Department Supervisor for ACF Industries, Huntington, W.Va., and Milton, Pa. Visitation will be Sept. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 2, at Christ Temple Church, 2400 Johnstown Rd., Huntington. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
DONALD RAY GRALEY, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 30. No services are scheduled at this time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SERVICE FOR CLINTON D. HURLEY of Huntington will be 2 p.m. Sept. 1 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARGARET JACQUELINE KERSEY, 92, of Ashland, widow of Virgil Kersey, died Aug. 29 at the Lantern. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
WENDEE NICHOLE OXYER, 45, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Lucas Oxyer, died Aug. 28 at home. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
DANNY RAY PATTON, 56, of Ashland died Aug. 29 in Boyd Nursing and Rehabilitation, Ashland. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA H. PELFREY, 78, of Huntington, died Aug. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Sept. 3, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www. rollinsfh.com.
JAMES CURTIS POWERS, 81, of Ashland died Aug. 27 at Community Hospice. He was a retired Library Director. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; private burial at Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service.
EDGAR ROBINSON, 82, of Pomeroy, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Frankie Carol Robinson, died Aug. 28 in Holzer Medical Center. He was retired from driving a semi-truck as an owner operator. Funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; visitation will be after 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of social distancing and wearing face masks. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
PHYLLIS SPEAKER, 80, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Charles Speaker, died Aug. 29 in Harbor Health Care, Ironton. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.