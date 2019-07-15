The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RUTH DANIEL, 94, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 11. Service will be at a later time. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is in charge of arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
MARY ANN HOISECK, 69, of Stollings, W.Va., died July 13 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Honaker Funeral Home, Logan, W.Va.
JAMES C. HUTCHINSON, 65, of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Donna Friend Hutchinson, died July 13 at home. He was a laborer at Grape Vine Galore. There will be a visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
BETSY LYNN McCOY, 62, of Justice Addition, W.Va., wife of Fred McCoy, died July 11. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Monday, Central United Baptist Church. Visitation will be two hours before the service Monday at the church. Honaker Funeral Home, Logan,W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.