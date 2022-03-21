The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CONNIE HART ANDERSON, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Robert Anderson, died March 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a private family service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM FRANKLIN EARL, 80, of Kenova died March 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 23 by Rev. Fred Ferguson and Pastor Greg Tomlinson in the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. www.regerfh.com. Following CDC guidelines, masks are recommended.
JAMES EDWARD ELLIOTT, 86, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died March 17 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. March 22 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial follow at Graham Cemetery, New Haven, W.Va.
JAMES ROY FULKS, 74, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Donna Fulks, died March 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JANET I. HANSHAW, 80, of Louisa, Ky., died March 19. She retired from Louisa Discount Store. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Wellman Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 21 at the funeral home.
WILLIAM RONALD JAMES MAYES JR., 77, of Huntington died March 20 at the Promedica Skilled Nursing Center, South Point, Ohio. A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. on March 23 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements www.regerfh.com.
CARLA GAYE WILLIAMSON URY, 60, of Southside, W.Va., died March 17 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 21 at Harmony Baptist Church, Southside. Burial in Harmony Cemetery. Visitation two hours prior to the service Monday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
