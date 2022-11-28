The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JAMIE BLANKENSHIP, 51 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 22 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
BARRY NEIL BROWN, 67 of Holden, formerly of Greenville, W.Va., die Nov. 22 at home. Honoring his wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
HOWARD JUSTIN FRYE, PhD, 63 of Florence, S.C., formerly of Logan, W.Va., died Nov. 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an Art Education Professor in South Carolina. Honoring his request cremation will take place and private memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is directing arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MALCOLM DALE GREEN, infant son of Dylan Lee Green and Shyla Brooke Cade, of Ashland, died Nov. 23 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral services will be at noon Nov. 30 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ALFRED BRIAN GRIMMETT, 48 of Poca, W.Va., died Nov. 19. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Nov. 27 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Hollywood Cemetery, Gilbert. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 26 at the funeral home.
JAMES W. LILLY JR., 80 of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Nov. 26 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 30 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Burial following in Zerkle Cemetery, West Columbia, W.Va. Visitation one hour prior to the service.
JO ANN MILLER, 83 of Huntington, mother of Jeff and Jerry Miller, died Nov. 20. She taught English as a Second Language. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville.
WILLIAM RANDALL PERRY, 66 of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Tammy Waller Perry, died Nov. 24 at home. He was a retired groundskeeper at Ironton Country Club. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.
JAMES OLIVER PETTREY JR., 78 of Prichard, widower of Bonnie Lou Pettrey, died Nov. 24 in Princeton, W.Va. He was a retired chief supervising chemical engineer at AK Steel in Catlettsburg, Ky., and a consultant for Fosbel. Visitation on Nov. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Chapel in Louisa, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. Burial in Spring Valley Cemetery.
BRENDA JOAN FIELDS SMITH, 77 of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Virgil Arthur Smith, died Nov. 25. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 29 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Smith Cemetery, Ball Fork, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JEFFERY TACKETT, 66, of Belfry, Ky., husband of Alice Canterbury Tackett, died Nov. 25 in the UK Medical Center. He was a retired conductor/brakeman with Norfork Southern Railroad. Funeral at 11 a.m. Nov. 30 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 29 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
EDMOND LAMUEL WARD, 81 of Christian, W.Va., died Nov. 22 in Boone Memorial Health Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 28 at Greenbranch Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
