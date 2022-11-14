The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ORVEL FLOYD ADKINS, 84 of Huntington died Nov. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Crook Cemetery. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOIS ANN BALL, 75 of Williamson, WV, mother of Chester Ball Jr., and Shawn Ball, both of Road Branch, W.Va., died Nov. 9 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a pharmacy technician at Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
ROY KENNETH CREMEANS, 71 of Huntington, husband of Leigh Cremeans, died Nov. 12 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DEBORAH ANN EVERETT, 66 of Huntington died Nov. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM DAVIDSON FERGUSON SR. of South Point, Ohio died Nov. 12. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Nov. 17 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Unto, Cru’s humanitarian aid ministry (unto.com/donate/), or the Michael J. Fox Foundation (www.michaeljfox.org).
JOSEPH H. FORBES, 86 of Point Pleasant, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at home. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Letart, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
DONALD SHIRLEY HACKWORTH, 81 of South Point, Ohio, husband of Sharon Hackworth, died Nov. 11. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 at the funeral home. www.ehallfunerlhome.com.
DEREK HARLAN JUSTICE, 47 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 8. Funeral service 7 p.m. Nov. 12 during 6 to 9 p.m. visitation at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Honoring his wishes cremation will take place.
CHARLES WILBURN PAYNTER, 85 of Baisden, W.Va., died Nov. 10 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at Rosa Old Regular Baptist Church, Baisden, W.Va. Burial in Ritchie Family Cemetery, Baisden. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at the church. Arrangements are directed by Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.
JUDY THOMPSON SNYDER, 77, of Kenova, widow of Elza Lee Snyder, died Nov. 10 at home Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 14 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation one hour prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com.
AMBER LEIGH STEWART, 61, of Huntington, wife of Jennifer Rogal, died Nov. 12 at home. She was a media control manager for WSAZ. Celebration of Life will be 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may gather one hour before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
IRA ALVIN TINCHER, 22 of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 17 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Donald Mays Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
