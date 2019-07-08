The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES I. CARLISLE JR., 47, of Ironton, died July 5 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service will be 12 noon Wednesday, Christ Temple Church, Ashland, with visitation two hours before service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.