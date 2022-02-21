The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. FRED ABRAHAM, 91, of Huntington, died Feb. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
FORREST LEE ADKINS, 76 of Huntington, husband of Judith Ann Ward Adkins, died Feb. 19 at home. He was a retired Boiler Operator for Novamont. The family will receive friends at Reger Funeral Home on Feb. 22 from 5 to 7 p.m., with a service to follow at 7 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
FRANKLIN CHRISTOPHER ALDRIDGE, 40, of Ironton died Feb. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Ironton. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Feb. 22 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TEDDIE QUIN BOX, 68, of Mason, W.Va., died Feb. 18 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a Humane Society of your choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
BRENDA ELLEN BURD CHINN, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Feb. 17 in Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GLENNA ROSE CREMEANS, 86 of Salt Rock died Feb. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. http://www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
NELLGENE CRABTREE DOLBEAR, 76, of Fort Gay, widow of Dave Dolbear, died Feb. 18. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Tabor’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Ferguson Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 22 at the church. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
RUTH ANN DOWDY, 80 of Huntington died Feb. 19in Cabell Health Care, Culloden. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ORVA YVONNE FRANCE, 84, of Huntington died Feb. 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at Morrison Cemetery, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WALTER HOPTRY, 91 of Ironton, husband of Mildred Fern Hoptry, died Jan. 20. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 24 at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene. Visitation will be one hour before service. Memorials are requested to Ironton First Nazarene Church. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARY LOUISE LEMAY, 66, of Barboursville, died Feb. 18. Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 24 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SERVICE FOR PHYLLIS W. RAMEY MCCALLISTER TOMBLIN of Huntington, will be 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 22 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery Huntington. www.chapman-mortuary.com.
DOROTHY ANN MCCOMAS, 73, formerly of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 22 in Seven Rivers Hospital in Crystal River, Fla. Friends and family gather from 4 to 6 p.m. Feb. 26 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DALE JACKSON MOORE, 95, of West Columbia, W.Va., died Feb. 16 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. There was a private burial Feb. 19 at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Arrangements were under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
JOSEPH SHERMAN MORRIS, 74, of Ironton, husband of Brenda Freeman Morris, died Feb. 18. He was a retired tool and die maker from Ford Motor Company. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Ironton. Burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before Mass at the church. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family.
JUDITH ANN RILEY, 85, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 18. Graveside rites will be 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at Union Hill Cemetery. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ZELMA “KAY” CHAPMAN RAMEY, 74, of Huntington died Feb. 19. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Feb. 23 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MICHAEL RAY SCARBERRY, 70, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 21 in Ashland Community Hospice. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio.
CHERRY FAYE SHIELDS, 91 of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Clarence Ed Shields, died Feb. 19. She retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber of Jackson, Ohio, as a lab technician. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Feb. 21 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY LOU WILSON, 75, of Huntington, widow of Raymond Eugene Wilson, died Feb. 18 at home. There will be no service at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.