Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

A wintry mix. Some icing possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..

Tonight

A wintry mix this evening. Then clouds will linger overnight. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch.