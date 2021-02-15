The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARIE ASBURY, 98, of Huntington, widow of Elmer Asbury, died Feb. 12. She was a retired educator. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington; visitation two hours before service. Service will be livestreamed and social distance and masking are required. Flowers will be appreciated or a donation may be made to St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana or The Elmer and Marie Asbury Educational Scholarship at Marshall University. www.regerfh.com.
BRENDA BURNS, 75, of Huntington died Feb. 14. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHARLENA CAUDILL, 54, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Loren Jeffrey Caudill, died Feb. 11. She was a photographer for The Daily Times. Private funeral services. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
RONALD LEE COMBS, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Brenda Combs, died Feb. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DANNY RAY EDWARDS, 69, of Inez, Ky., died Feb. 7 at home. He was a retired Marine #6 SSGT. Memorial Donations can be made to Appalachian Hospice Care. At the request of the family, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements at Crum Funeral Home of Inez, Ky.
TERRY RAY ELSWICK, 61, of Huntington, brother of Brenda Board and Gregory Carter, died Feb. 11 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JANICE FAYE FETTY, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of John Fetty, died Feb. 13 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 18 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VADA McCALLISTER, 85, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 14 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SHARON LEE MEADOWS, 60, of Huntington, mother of Denay Meadows-Wilson and Phillip Osborne, died Feb. 11 at home. She was a cook for Buddy’s Bar-B-Que. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DORSILENE VIOLA NICHOLS, 78, of Madison Creek, W.Va., widow of Dallas Gene Nichols, died Feb. 11 in Raleigh General Hospital, Beckley, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Nichols Cemetery, Madison Creek. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
HANCEL EDGAR TRUESDELL, 80, of Ironton died Feb. 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Martin Transport. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
THERESA MARIE TORLONE, 90, of Huntington, widow of Louie Torlone, died Feb. 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a retired employee of Stationers Accounting Department. Funeral Liturgy will be conducted at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A rosary will be recited at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ROBERT F. WORTHINGTON, 86, of Ironton, husband of Garnet Worthington, died Jan. 6 in SOMC Hospice surrounded by his family. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Feb. 20, at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene, with visitation two hours before service at the church. Donations are suggested to SOMC Hospice, 2203 25th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662. Phillips Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.