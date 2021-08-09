The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BASIL BRADFORD BROWNING, 82, of West Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Wilma Faye Slone Browning, died Aug. 7. He was a retired machinist from Wilson Welding. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 10 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Isaac Slone Cemetery, West Hamlin. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 9 at the funeral home.
TARA LYNN JARRELL, 48 of Chapmanville, W.Va., died Aug. 6 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 11 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Jarrell Family Cemetery, North Fork.
JAMES EDWARD MABRY SR., 66, of Louisa, Ky., son of Arvil and Clara Browning Mabry, died Aug. 6 at home. The family requests donations to help offset funeral expenses. Funeral service at 6 p.m. Aug. 9 at First Baptist Church of Louisa. Visitation two hours before service at the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
MACK MULLINS, 74 of Wharncliffe, W.Va., died Aug. 4 Pikeville Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
TROY LYNN ROBINSON, 69, of Kenova died Aug. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Aug. 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House at www.hospiceofhuntington.org or at Hospice of Huntington, Inc., P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709-0464.
JAMES WILSON WHITE, 95, formerly of Logan, W.Va., widower of Thelma Copley White, died Aug. 2 in Myrtle Beach Manor, Assisted Living. Send kind messages of comfort to the family at www.msfh.net.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.