The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELNORA MAY PERRY BURNS, 78, of Barboursville, wife of Carl Burns, died Jan. 24. She was a former employee of Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be no funeral services at her request. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JUDY LYNN HAMBRICK, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., died Jan. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; graveside service 1 p.m. Jan. 29, Endicott Cemetery, Delbarton.
ROGER BURRELL HEARON, 69, of Wayne, died Jan. 24 at home. Funeral services 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at Lycans Family Cemetery, Fort Gay. He was a retired miner for Pyro Mining Company. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at the funeral home.
SHANNON LYNN KENEDA, 43, of Simon, W.Va., died Jan. 23 at home. Friends and family gathering after 6 p.m. Jan. 28, Longbranch Freewill Baptist Church; funeral 1 p.m. Jan. 29 at the church. Burial in Conn Family Cemetery, Simon. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE MILLER NASH, 96, of Ashland, widow of Richard Thomas Nash, died Jan. 25 in the Lantern at Morning Pointe. She was a retired teacher and principal at Holy Family Catholic School. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 30, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com. Contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church Window Fund, 1600 Winchester Ave., Ashland, KY 41101 or to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.
GARY DALE RATLIFF, 45 of Lavalette, father of Shannae Ratliff, died Jan. 21 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. There are no services scheduled.
RICHARD ANTHONY TYLER, 52, of Huntington died Jan. 27. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com