The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY ANN STURGEON BOYD, 76, of Freeburn, Ky., widow of Tommy Baker and Ernest Boyd, died March 3 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service noon March 7, Gooslin Bottom Pentecostal Church; burial in Billy Dotson Cemetery, Boardtree, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. March 6 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home , Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
TERRY LYNN BROWNING, 73, of Pinsonfork, Ky., mother of Rodney Justice of Pinsonfork and Durunda Varney of McAndrews, Ky., died March 5 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 10, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 9 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
LINDA SUE CARTER, 74, of Ironton, mother of Faith Viglianco of South Point, Ohio and Ginger Osbourne of Louisville, Ky., died March 5 at home. He was a home health aide of CAO in Ironton. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 10, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Masks and social distance are required. www.slackandwallace.com.
MARY ALICE COOK, 84, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Virgis Cook, died March 3 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 8, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
REV. ROBERT DILLEY, 69, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Kate Dilley, died March 6. He was a retired Postmaster for the USPS. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MSgt (retired) EDWARD W. EARNEST SR., 78, of Verner, W.Va., died March 3. Gathering of family and friends from 6 to 9 p.m. March 8 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va., with service at 7 p.m.
BOBBY WILLIAM HANNERS-DAVIS, 49, of Ashland, husband of ClarDarian Davis-Hanners, died March 2 at home. He was a General Manager at McDonald’s. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
ROCELLA JOAN HARDIN, 85, of Ashland, widow of James W. Hardin, died March 6 in Community Hospice. She was a retired pharmacy tech from King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be a celebration of life at noon March 10 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will follow in Siloam-Hardin Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HATTIE ERNESTINE BERRY HAYES, 93, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Donald Hayes, died March 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete.
PATRICIA ANN WOODS JOHNSON, 67, of Maysville, Ky., mother of Angela Ann Sos of Chapmanville, W.Va., died March 5 in Chapmanville. At her request, cremation will take place and a service at a later date. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
EARLENE KAY McCOMAS, 81, of Glenwood, W.Va., died March 6 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. March 10 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Bowman Family Cemetery, Mason County, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROSA TABITHA NICHOLAS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Kerman Ray Nicholas, died March 4 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at noon March 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
IRA CLAYTON PATRICK, 54, of Ashland died March 6 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements.
LILLIAN FAYE PAULEY, 80, of Huntington died March 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. March 10 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GREGORY ALAN QUEEN, 60, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died March 5. He was a drywall finisher and member of the IUPAT Local #970 in Charleston, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. March 10 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne; burial following in Mountain Home Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be two hours prior to services. Masks and social distancing will be required.
RAYMOND LEE SELLARDS, 61, of Stongsville, Ohio, wife of Cathy Griffith Sellards, died Feb. 24. Service from 4 to 7 p.m. March 2 at Jardine Funeral Home, Strongsville, Ohio, with final service at a later date at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.jardinefh.com.
WANDA L. RAYBURN THOMPSON, 74, of Huntington, died March 6. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 10 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
PAULINE “PENNY” WEIGHT WUERDEMAN, 95, formerly of Ashland, widow of Thomas Lee Wuerdeman, died March 5 in Titusville, Fla. She was a Society Editor of the Ashland Daily Independent. There is no immediate memorial service. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.