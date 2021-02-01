The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PAMELA MAE CRUM, 64, of Branchland, W.Va., died Jan. 30. She was retired teacher from Lincoln County. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Feb. 3, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in the Crum Family Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
JOHN E. DAMRON JR., 76, of Lexington, Ky., formerly Belfry, Ky., husband of Lahoma Smith Damron, died Jan. 28 at home. He retired from the railroad industry. Funeral service 11 a.m. Feb. 1, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry; burial in Smith Cemetery, Sidney, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 31 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Gideons International or Parkway Baptist Church, Lexington or McVeigh Baptist Church, Belfry. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES T. EARLE III, 51, of Turtle Creek, Ky., husband of Amy Salmons Earle, died Jan. 30 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a Greyhound Bus driver Funeral service at noon Feb. 3, Turkey Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in the family cemetery at Turkey Creek. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m Feb. 2 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JOSEPH LEE FRAZIER, 90, of Kenova died Jan. 31 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Feb. 3 at Rollins Funeral Home. He was a retired Ceredo Police Chief and a retired Millwright from Local 1519. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 at the funeral home. Social distancing and masks will be required. www.rollinsfh.com.
SHIRLEY SUE FUNDERBURK, 78, of Huntington, widow of James Funderburk, died Jan. 27 in Heritage Center. She was a social worker with the Huntington City Mission. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family.www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA TRACI GRUBB, 49, of Huntington died Jan. 31 at home. A celebration of life service will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAULINA CHRISTINE KINNEY HAMILTON, 64, of Ashland, mother of Shavonna Kinney-Johnson, died Jan. 26. Celebration of life at 11 a.m. Feb. 4 at Steen Funeral Home, Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
KATHY LYNN JOHNSON, 55, of Canada, Ky., wife of Russell Whitaker, died Jan. 28 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Private visitation from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Public graveside service at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 at Elswick Family Center, Canada, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
EDWARD PARSONS, 87, of Milton died Jan. 30. Services will be 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT LEE RICE, 48, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Jennifer Rice, died Jan. 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MARTHA P. SANDERS, 87, of Columbus, Ohio, widow of Ray Sanders, died Jan. 25 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial following in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing is required. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
REV. LEO SKAGGS, 93, of Huntington, died Jan. 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tri-State Bible College. The funeral service will be livestreamedat www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory
GEORGE EDWARD SMITH, 95, of Sidney, Ky., widower of Mary Magdeline Smith, died Jan. 29 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was a coal miner. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 3, Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, Sidney; burial in Cochran Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry. www.rerogersfh.com.
RICHARD G. TENCH JR., 66, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Jan. 30 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 4 at Main Street Baptist Church, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial following in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.