LEORA FAYE BARTON, 78, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died March 25. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 30 at Ashton (W.Va.) Baptist Church; burial following in Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
MIKE DIETRICH, 72, of Ironton, brother of Jim Dietrich, died March 26 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He retired from Sam’s Club. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon March 30 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Ashland; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before mass at the church. O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
ROBERT LEE FERGUSON, 87, of Branchland, W.Va., died March 27. He was retired from BASF Corp. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 31 at Branchland United Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.
LINDA SUE GORE, 71, of Chapmanville, W.Va., wife of Johnie L. Gore, died March 18. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and no services scheduled. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
GLEN ALAN HAMRICK, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died March 27. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. March 30 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Rockwood Missionary Baptist Church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY RAY HUFF, 60 of Gilbert, W.Va., died March 23. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 28 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation from noon to 1 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home.
CHRISTOPHER STEVEN HUGHES, 41, of Turkey Creek, Ky., grandson of Norma Hughes and Judy Neace, died March 25. There will be no service. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
JIMMIE LEE HUGHES, 73, of Ashton, W.Va., died March 26. Arrangements will be available at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home is assisting the family.
STEVEN DALLAS LOCKARD, 51, of Delbarton, W.Va., died March 22 at home. Friends and family gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 25 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Burial in Browning Family Cemetery, Ben Creek, W.Va.
VICKI D. RICKARD, 66, of Elkhart, Ind., formerly of Barboursville, died March 26 in Elkhart General Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on March 29 at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 South Main Street, Middlebury, Ind. There will also be two hours of visitation prior to the 2 p.m. funeral service March 31, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Memorials may be given to Riley's Children's Hospital. www.millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
GERALDINE M. SENTERS, 88, of Sidney, Ky., wife of Jim Senters, died March 25 at home. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 28 at Sidney Missionary Baptist Church; burial in Morris Cemetery, Sidney. Visitation after 6 p.m. March 27 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
ORIE SIMPKINS, 85, of Verdunville, W.Va., widower of Zevia Simpkins, died March 25 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. March 30 at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Stonewall Hensley Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 29 at the funeral home.
HOMER SAMUEL SAM STACY, 71, of Huddy, Ky., husband of Alice Stacy, died March 26. He worked in the coal mines, construction and founded Stacy’s Lot Cleaning Service. Funeral service at noon March 29 at First Baptist Church of Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
LINWOOD ALEXANDER STARLING, 86, of Williamson, W.Va., uncle of Charles Starling Jr. of New York and Carl Starling Jr. of Maryland, died March 14 om Nella's Autumn Nursing Home, Elkins, W.Va. He worked in the coal mines and was a retired self-employed contractor. There will be a graveside service at noon April 1 Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Arrangements are under the directing of Gregory-Page Funeral Home, Welch, W.Va.
ANNA “PEARL” BURGESS STATON, 94, of Ironton, widow of Harlan Staton, died March 21 in Austin, Texas. She was the owner and operator of Staton Realty and the Sta-Tan Swimming Pool. Public visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, followed by a funeral service April 2 at The Pearl, the former Sta-Tan Dance Land, 2015 N. 5th St., Ironton. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. April 2 at The Pearl in Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements.
MILDRED MAE VERNATTER, 87, of Robinette, W.Va., widow of Roy Vernatter, died March 26 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 28 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place following visitation. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
RUBY J. WATTS, 75, of Fort Gay, widow of Elmer Watts Jr., died March 26. She was a retired Environmental Supervisor from Wayne Continuous Care. Funeral service at 1 p.m. March 29 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in the Watts Family Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home.
SAMUEL EDWARD WHEELER JR., 44, of Griffithsville, W.Va., son of Samuel Wheeler Sr. and Patricia Wheeler of Griffithsville, died March 18. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 29 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial following in Beulah's Land Memorial Garden, Griffithsville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 28 at the funeral home.