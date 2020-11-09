The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID FRANKLIN BLEDSOE, 78, of Culloden, husband of Martha Ann Cramer Bledsoe, died Nov. 7, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Huntington Alloys and as a retired realtor for Family First Realty. No services are planned at this time. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLOTTE CAROLINE BRAGG, 72, of Accoville, W.Va., wife of Larry Bragg, died Nov. 6 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston. Her request was to have no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
GARY WARREN COLEMAN, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Nov. 7. There will be no visitation and private burial service to be conducted Nov. 11. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS LOWELL CRABTREE, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, died Oct. 29 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Nov. 11, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORA EARLENE OLIVER GRAYSON, 75, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, partner of Richard Suarez, died Nov. 7 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
VICTORIA ANN HENKEN, 54, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 7 at home. There is no visitation; burial at a later date. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES L. MCCORMICK, 79, of Ft. Myers, Fla., formerly of Pedro, Ohio, husband of Jo Ann McCormick, died Nov. 4 at home. Funeral service will be Nov. 12, at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 North 21, Street, Newark, Ohio. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
BETTY ANN MCFARLAND, 92, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Glen “Burt” McFarland, died Nov. 8 in Trinity of Mingo Healthcare, Williamson. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 11, Grace Baptist Temple, West Williamson, W.Va.; burial following in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 10 at the church. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
DELLA ROSE BLANKENSHIP PERRON, 52, of Matewan, W.Va., wife of Robert Perron, died Nov. 6 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 12, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Blackburn-Ball Cemetery, Red Jacket, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
SHIRLEY RAYLENE SADLER, 84, of Barboursville, widow of James O. Sadler, died Nov. 7. Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Nov. 10, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Mask are required and social distancing is requested. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHARLES FREDERICK SPEAKER JR., of Ironton, widower of Phyllis Speaker, died Nov. 7 in Harbor Healthcare of Ironton. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROBERT DEAN “BOB” WEBSTER of Roanoke, Va., formerly Huntington, W.Va., husband of Bev Webster, died Nov. 6. He retired from AEP as Roanoke Division Manager. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to South Roanoke United Methodist Church, 2330 Jefferson Street, SE, Roanoke, VA 24014. Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service, South Chapel, Roanoke, Va. www.oakeys.com.
TERRY LEE WEST JR., 38, of North Matewan, W.Va., son of Kathy Earnest Gooslin of North Matewan and Terry Lee West Sr. of Burnwell, Ky., died Nov. 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 12, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 11 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.