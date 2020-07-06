The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com
RALPH DEAN ADKINS, 74, of Hamlin, W.Va., brother of Jessie Adkins of Hamlin, died July 30. There will be a military service at 3 p.m. July 8, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial Stat Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LONNIE FREEMAN BERRY II, 45, of Huntington, son of Lonnie and Frances Berry of Lavalette, died June 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 7, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LINDA KAY BOWMAN, 76, of Huntington, widow of Glendon Bowman, died July 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. July 10, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 9 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BILLY RAY CHAFINS, 72, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of Columbus, Ohio and Slater’s Branch, Ky., died July 2 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Memorial celebration of life from 2 to 4 p.m. July 7, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com.
ALBERT JONES, 78, of Ironton, father of Debbie Schmidt, died July 3. He was a truck driver. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TAMMY MARIE OSBORNE, 58, of Curtis, W.Va., companion of Ronald Gibson of Curtis, died July 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a homemaker. Friends and family gathering from 4 to 6 pm. July 7, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
SALLY ANN SPENCE, 79, of Willow Wood, Ohio, widow of William Jefferson Spence Sr., died July 4 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 8, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EARL "BENNY" STOVER, 67, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died July 3. There will be private family graveside services at 1 p.m. July 9 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Friends may gather with the family from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
WILLIAM M. SUITER, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died July 3 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 8, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington, 1101 Sixth Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. www.slackandwallace.com.
ELEANOR GAIL VARNEY, 68, of Hardy, Ky., wife of Jack Varney, died July 5 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service noon July 8, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. July 7 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfuneralhome.com.