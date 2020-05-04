The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HOMER RAY BORDERS, 49, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Sundee Borders, died May 1 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 4, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Canterbury Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
SAMUEL RONALD CHAFIN, 83, of Barboursville, husband of Minnie Lou Blankenship, died May 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from Huntington Federal Bank. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. May 5, Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Service will be livestreamed at the Henson and Kitchen Mortuary Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MICHAEL STEVEN COOK, 52, of South Point, Ohio, died May 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM DENNY DAVIS JR., 79, of Huntington, husband of Jim Davis, died May 3. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
ALMA LEE HUNTER HENSLEY, 84, of Huntington died May 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was the owner and operator of City Linen and Towel Service. There will be no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ROGER K. LUCAS, 69, of Huntington, husband of Billie Lucas, died May 2 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was a utility worker for WV American Water Company. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
DANIEL TASKER MCMAHON, 63, of Huntington died May 1. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES DALE MCMILLIAN, 60, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Deborah McMillian, died May 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET F. MOORE, 91, of Huntington died May 3 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LINDA PEARL NAPIER, 70, of East Lynn, widow of Edgar Napier Jr., died April 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Due to current social guidelines, a procession departs Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, at 12:15 p.m., May 4 for graveside services at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery.
CHARLES RAY QUEEN, 91, of Ashland, widower of Sarah Bailey Queen, died May 3 at home. He retired as a production supervisor at AK Steel. There will be a private graveside service May 7 at Ashland Cemetery. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to AARF, PO Box 2061, Ashland 41105 or to Wildwood Baptist Church, 3414 Charles St., Ashland 41102.
MARLENA MITCHEM ZERN, 46, of Amerstdale, W.Va., wife of Teddy W. Zern, died May 1 at home. She was a beautician and formerly worked at a bank. At her request, there will be no public services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.