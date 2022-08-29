The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CHARLES EDWARD BLACK, 80, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 28 at home. He was retired from Special Metals. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Aug. 31 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BEVERLY JUNE BOWMAN, 62, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, died Aug. 28 in Concord Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wheelersburg. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARGARET KISH FADLEVICH, 97, of Ona died Aug. 24. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 3 at Milton Presbyterian Church. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are being directed by Wallace Funeral Home, Milton.
MAE INSCOE, 83 of Huntington, wife of Bobby Inscoe, died Aug. 26 at home. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Sept. 1 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Burial following in Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com
THOMAS A. MCGINNIS, 81, of Catlettsburg, KY, husband of Judy Rice McGinnis, died Aug. 27 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from T. McGinnis Trucking Company. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Faith Independent Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 30 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be directed to Faith Independent Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 764, Ashland, KY, 41105. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
TIMOTHY SCOT OSBORNE, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Nichole Clary Osborne, died Aug. 28 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
SHARON SUE CHAPMAN SOWARDS, 73, of Easview, Ky., formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 26. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 31 at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown, Ky. Burial will follow in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. Visitation is two hours before service at the funeral home. www.brownfuneral.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.