The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
NANCY CAROLYN ADKINS, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio died June 3. She retired from Kmart. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. June 7 at Highlawn Full Gospel Assembly Church, 2485 4th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. at the church. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLETIS EMERY LEE BAILEY-TOLER, 50, of Taplin, W.Va., son of Linda Marie Bailey McQuithy of Taplin, with whom he resided, died June 2 at home. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place and services will be private for family. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements have directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
VIRGINIA CANADA, 76, of Varney, Ky., widow of Landon James Canada, died June 2 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. June 6 at Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church. Burial in Stewart Cemetery, Brushy, Ky. Visitation 6 p.m. June 4 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com
JAMES EDWARD MARCUM, 79, of Louisa, Ky., died June 5 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. June 10 at the Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa. Burial will follow in Marcum Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 9 at the funeral home.
ANNETTA POLING of Weeki Wachee, Fla., wife of Jim Poling, died April 27. There will be a Celebration of Life at 4 p.m. June 11 at New Covenant Pentecostal Church, Chesapeake, Ohio.
WILLIAM LEROY REDD, 71, of Huntington, husband of Marie Redd, died June 3 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. June 11 at First Baptist Church of Huntington. Visitation will be form 6 to 8 p.m. June 10 at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio www.ehallfuneralhome.com
VIRGINIA GIBSON VANCE, 86, of Barboursville died June 5. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. June 8 at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. Wallace Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JULIA ELIZABETH WILKS, 73 of Huntington died May 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a retired clerk from the Public Library. Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Greenlawn Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Reger Funeral Home is handling the services for Mrs. Wilkes. Online condolences may be made at www.regerfh.com.
CHARLOTTE LUCILLE WILMINK, 93, of Huntington, widow of Robert C. Wilmink, died June 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 10 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Private burial. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JAMIE AILEEN WOJCIECHOWSKI, 41 of Accoville, W.Va., died June 5 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Honoring her family wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service at a later date. Memorial donations to help with final expenses may be made at https://gofund.me/bb048e46 Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is directing arrangements.