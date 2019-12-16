Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Periods of rain. High near 40F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.