JEFFREY TODD DEVANEY, 52, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 10 at home. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 14, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JACQUELINE JOANNE HANDLEY HALL, 78, of Hamlin, W.Va., wife of Richard Douglas Hall, died Jan. 12. She was a retired educator in Lincoln County schools. A funeral service will be held at the Hamlin United Methodist Church on Jan. 15, at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Culloden Cemetery in Culloden, W.Va. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hamlin United Methodist Building Fund, 8036 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
LaDONNA JEAN HUNTER, 69, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of james Floyd Hunter, died Jan. 10. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JOYCE GAIL LEWIS, 76, of Huntington died Jan. 11 in Emogine Dolin Jones Hospice. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Jan. 17 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Huntington, with inurnment to follow at Woodmere Memorial Park. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
DAKOTA LEE MAYNARD, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bryan Maynard, died Jan. 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center Cafeteria. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
DAVID MICHAEL THOMAS, 22, of Kite, Ky., son of Susan Click, died Jan. 11 in Colson, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 16, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Thomas Family Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Visitation 6 to 10 p.m. Jan. 14 and Jan. 15 at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com.
DAVID ALLEN WILSON, 28, of South Point, Ohio, died Jan. 9 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements.