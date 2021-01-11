The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT GARFIELD ADKINS, 78, of Huntington, died Dec. 26, 2020, in the Hershel Williams VA Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family and service will be private. www.regerfh.com
VIRGINIA M. BARTKOW, 93, of Huntington, widow of Henry Paul Bartkow, died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A Celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BEVERLY SUE BRUMFIELD, 81, of Lesage, widow of Delbert Carroll Finley, Jan. 9 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She retired from Justice Glass & Supply Co. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ANDY DILLON SR., 79, of Red Jacket, W.Va., husband of Floretta Jewell Dillon, died Jan. 8 at home. At his request, cremation has taken place and no service will be scheduled at this time. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
JAMES "EUGENE" FLETCHER, 77, of Salt Rock, died Jan. 8. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Jan. 13 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. There will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANCIS SCHULLER HEDRICK, 82, of Culloden died Jan. 7. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 16 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
TIMOTHY LEE KIDD, 57, of Huntington died Jan. 6 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
BLANCHE D. KING, 82, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 9 at home. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Jan. 14 at Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. There will be no visitation. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL DAVID MAYS, 54, of South Point, Ohio, son of David and Edythe Lyons Mays of South Point, died Jan. 9 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a diesel mechanic. At his request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
FRANCES RATCLIFF, 92, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Mose D. Ratcliff, died Jan. 9. Funeral services are private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
GARY “BUTCH” RIDDLE, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 8 in the Huntington VA Medical Center Celebration of life 2 p.m. Jan.13, First Baptist Church of Proctorville. Burial in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Donations are suggested to First Baptist Church Missions Fund or to the Gideons International. A livestream will be available on the Friends and Family of First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, Facebook Group by joining the group to watch. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PERRY WAYNE SARVER of Huntington, husband of Tina Louise turner Sarver, died Jan. 5 in Cabell Health Care Center. He retired from the Huntington Fire Department as a Captain. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Kenova United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 13 at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ronald McDonald House, 1500 17th Street, Huntington, WV 25701. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family with the arrangements. www.RollinsFH.com.
PHILLIS JOAN FLOYD SHAW, 81, of Ona, died Jan. 9. Graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 13 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JUSTIN WILLIS TRIPLETT, 33, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Dec. 31, 2020. He had one daughter, Shayla Courtney Gail Triplett, a son of Charlotte Adkins and Kennis Triplett, brother to Amber Adams and Darrell Triplett, and a step-dad, Ben Martin.
DEBRA LYNN VANCE, 64, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Jan. 9 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Jan. 13 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. Burial will follow in Warrick Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
IDA MAE BELL COPLEY VARNEY, 95, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of John L. Varney, died Jan. 7 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 11 a.m. Jan. 11, Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation one hour before service.
CHARLES O. WATTS, 84, of Huntington died Jan. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 13 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may call from noon until service time on Wednesday at the Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com.
TIMOTHY WHITE, 58, of Elk Creek, W.Va., husband of Kim Lucas White, died Jan. 6 at home. Funeral service noon Jan. 10, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in White Cemetery, Elk Creek. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 9 at the funeral home.