CHARLES RICHARD ALLEY, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 10, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be a memorial service, 6 p.m. Tuesday, First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideons International.
MAXINE ELLEN NEWSOME HALE, 89, of Huntington, died Aug. 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 16th Street Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting her family.
JESSIE KEEN HUFF, 91 of North Spring, W.Va., died Aug. 9 at her daughter's home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, Freedom Full Gospel Assembly House of Prayer; burial in Morgan Cemetery, Simon, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is assisting the family.
JIMMIE DALE LAWSON, 68, of Garrett, Ky., husband of Brenda Kaye Baldridge Lawson, died Aug. 11 in Highland ARH, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Baldridge Cemetery, Hueysville, Ky. Visitation will be all day Tuesday at the funeral home.
CHARLES SAMUEL MEEKS, 42, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Aug. 11 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial will follow in Meeks Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral service Thursday, at the funeral home. www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLIE O'BRIAN JR., 90, of Fort Gay, husband of Delores O'Brian, died Aug. 10 in Three Rivers Medical Center. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oak Grove Church; burial in O'Brian Cemetery, Oak Grove Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
CAROLYN DENISE SMITH, 54, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 10. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va., is assisting her family.
BARBARA LEE WATSON of Naples, Fla., widow of Samuel S. Watson, died July 27 in Naples. Funeral services will be held for the immediate family. Memorials may be made to Ashland Community Kitchen, or to a charity of your choice. Steen Funeral Homes, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements.