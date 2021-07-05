The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIDEAN C. BARBER, 96 of Barboursville, died July 2. She retired from C&P Telephone Company. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. July 7 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
ROBERT LEE BOGGS, 70, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 4 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 7 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 6 at the funeral home www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MILDRED “MICKEY” RUTHERFORD HARDWICK, 94, of Kenova died July 3 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 7 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd., Huntington 25702. www.rollinsfh.com.
GARY HOWELL, 73, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Sue Gullett Howell, died July 2 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. He was a former truck driver for Warner Trucking Company. Graveside service will be at noon July 6 at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. www.phillips funeral home.net.
SHANE MICHAEL JOHNSON, 45, of Ashton, W.Va., died June 28. There will be a Celebration of Life Service at 7 p.m. July 8 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MICHAEL O'DELL NELSON, 59, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Lori Cole, died July 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. There will be a visitation from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 6 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home at P.O. Box 122, to help with funeral expenses. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GARY WAYNE SCHROCK, 56, of Lesage, died June 30 in CAMC. There will be a graveside service July 7 at Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury, Ind. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. July 7 at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Memorials are suggested to Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption. www.millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
EDITH MAXINE VILLARS, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 3 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant. There will be a graveside service and burial at 11 a.m. July 6 at Moores Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.