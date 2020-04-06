The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GARNET LUCILLE BROWN, 83, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Jackson Lee Brown, died April 3 at home. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the International Fellowship of Christian and Jews at www.ifcj.org. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY FRANCES CHILDERS, 92, of Huntington died April 5 in The Woodlands Healthcare. Services are being handled by Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, and are incomplete at this time.
EMOGENE COLLINS-JACOBS, 49, of Topmost, Ky., wife of Ralph Jacobs, died April 2 at McDowell ARH. Private services will be held; burial at Reen Hall Cemetery. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
TYLER DWAYNE ELKINS, infant son of Casey Elkins and David Adkins of Wayne, died April 4 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Private graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Kelly Perry Cemetery. Donations can be made to www.johnsontillerfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM E. HAMMONDS, 69, of Proctorville, Ohio, died April 5 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Private family services will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARCIE DAVID LEWIS, 72, of East Point, Ky., husband of Charlene Hicks Lewis, died March 9. Graveside service 3:30 p.m. April 5 at Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. there will be a celebration of life at a later date. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BIRT LEONARD LLOYD, 82, of Huntington, husband of Evelyn Lloyd, died April 5 at his residence. He was a construction worker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.regerfh.com
GARY ALLEN LOWE, 43, of Milton, husband of Tracy Steen Lowe, passed away April 4. He was born February 1, 1977, in Summersville, W.Va. Gary was a contractor. There will be no services at this time. Services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTOPHER NELSON NELMS, 54, of Charleston, W.Va., died March 31. At his request, he will be cremated. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BILLY JOE O'BRIEN, 85, of Fort Gay, husband of Anna Jean O’Brien, died April 2 at home. He retired from INCO Alloys. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
VERNON PERRY, 82, of East Lynn, husband of Allie Jean Perry, died April 1 at home He was Pastor of Bethlehem United Baptist Church. Due to current social guidelines, private graveside services will be held for the family. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
RANDALL SALYERS, 61, of South Point, Ohio, died April 4. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which will be private. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROY SPEARS, 68, of Louisa, Ky., father of Tommy Spears, Michael Spears and Frank Spears, died April 2. Private services will be conducted. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIE RAY SPEARS, 89, of Fort Gay, widower of Barbara Ruth Spears, died April 5. He retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and from the state of West Virginia. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements, which will be private.
JAMES B. SPENCE, 69, of South Point, Ohio, father of James Spence and Billie Joe Spence, died April 5 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no service. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN D. TIPTON, 59, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Marie A. Tipton, died April 4 at home. He was a businessman who operated the Southern Hills Best Western Motel, owned and operated Best Storage and Kenova Boat Mart and South Point Citgo and worked at Steve’s Auto Parts. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.