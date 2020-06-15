The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DR. JAMES DALE ADKINS, 72 of Fort Gay, husband of Carol Cox Adkins, died June 13 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 17 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens. He was a dentist in Wayne. Visitation will be two hours before service Wednesday.
THOMAS ARDEN GASPERS, 68 of Ironton, husband of Debra Gaspers, died June 13 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 16 at Ohio Furnace Baptist Church, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES LUCILLE PEARSON LUCKEYDOO, 74, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died June 13. Graveside services 1 p.m. June 15, at Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting the family with arrangements.
GLADYS IRENE MARTIN, 90, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Okey Martin, died June 13. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. June 18, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial following in Bethel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM MICKEY WAKEGIJIG, 83, of Summersville, W.Va., died June 7 in Summers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hinton, W.Va. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be a private family service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
ROSEMARY E. WHITT, 74, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Roy Shapiro and Debbie Spell, died June 12. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.