The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes.
ROY GLENN BERRY, 40, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Pamela Swann Blount of Chesapeake, died July 23 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 29 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ramey Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 28 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTOPHER STEPHEN DROWN, 54, of Huntington, father of Alysha Smith and Christopher S. Drown II, died July 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. July 29 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion. He was an LPN. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DANA HAMMOND, 60, of Huntington, died July 22. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. July 30 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 29 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HENRY EDWARD PROUT, 78, of Huntington, died March 16 at home. He was a retired machinist. Memorial gathering will be 1 p.m. July 29 at Chapman’s Mortuary; burial at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
HENRY HERMAN SEE, 87, of Louisa, Ky., died July 24. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. July 28, at See Cemetery. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
