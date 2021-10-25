The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELLA MAE ABSHIRE, 64, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Pastor Michael Abshire Sr., died Oct. 22. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 26 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Yeager Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 25 at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA ANNETTE BAILEY, 97, of Huntington, died Oct. 22. Funeral services are pending with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
JOEY DEWAYNE BALL, 58, of St. Albans, W.Va., died Oct. 20. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va., with visitation one hour prior to the service.
DANNY RAY BASENBACK, 46, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 21. There will be a memorial gathering from 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER SHANE BYER, 62, of Clifton, W.Va., died Oct. 21. There will be a private family service at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JAMES KAVIN CHAPMAN, 62, of Glenwood died Oct. 24. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
PHYLLIS HUZZEY HARTMAN, 89, of Hot Springs Village, Ark., formerly of Ashland, wife of Jack Hartman, died Oct. 22. He was an Engineer Assistant at General Electric in Cincinnati. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers is suggested to your favorite charity. www.steenfuenralhome.com.
LINDA KAY HESKETT, 67, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Billy Heskett, died Oct. 19. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at New Life Outreach Church. Visitation from 5 p.m. Oct. 25 until service time at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
JEREMY JAY JESSUP, 40, of South Point, Ohio, son of Thomas Jay Jessup and Terri Lee Wren Rutherford, died Oct. 22. He was a tow truck driver and worked for Rayburn’s and Cogan Towing. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com
JONNIE DeAN PRINCE, 32, of Kenova, daughter of John David Prince of Kenova, died Oct. 22 in Huntington. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 27 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in the Prince Family Cemetery, Prichard. The family requests no flowers and asks that instead, you take a friend out for fries in memory of Jonnie. www.rollinsfh.com.
ANGEL BRIANNIA HOGSTEN ROWE, 24, of Ironton, daughter of Kristy Foster and Craig Hogsten, died Oct. 17 in Ashland. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 19 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home.
MARCHETTA MARIA SALYERS, 66, of Flatwoods, Ky., died Oct. 22 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a former employee of Ohio Valley Wholesale, a booking agent for KYOVA Gospel Music Association and retired from The City of Russell. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 26 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before the service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
LUCILLE WATTS WATSON, 83, of East Lynn, died Oct. 24. She retired from Corbin Ltd. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Oct. 27 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LARRY ALLEN WHITING, 69, of Fort Gay died Oct. 24 at home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.