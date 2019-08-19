The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EMMA GRACE BECKETT, infant daughter of Sean and Bethany Bias Beckett of Barboursville, died August 14. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES HOWARD DELONG JR., 63, of Gallipolis, Oiho, husband of Della DeLong, died August 18 at home. He worked as a TPW at Gallipolis Developmental Center and was a self-employed dog groomer. No services are scheduled. Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
RODGER LEE McCOY, 58, of Mason, W.Va., died August 16 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Funeral service was 11 a.m. Monday, August 19, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Visitation was 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, August 18 at the funeral home.
HELEN SCHMALSTIG, 91, of Greensboro, N.C., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of James Edward McGirr and Paul Schmalstig, died August 19 in Beacon Place, Greensboro. She was a beautician and also worked at GM Motors, Dayton, Ohio. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.