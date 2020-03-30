The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSE ANN BAILEY, 51, of Salt Rock died March 26. Private funeral services will be conducted at 12:30 p.m. March 31, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at the Messer-Copley Family Cemetery, Jennies Creek. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CARL HEATH BEAMAN, 48, of Huntington, son of Joan Bays, died March 28 at home. He was a welder by trade. Private graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Burial will follow. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PATRICIA ANN CREMEANS, 65, of Huntington, died March 29 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a home health care worker. No services are scheduled at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RECIE MARIE ERWIN, 86, of Ona died March 29. Private graveside service will be at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JEFFREY JO FOUT, 60, of Waterloo, Ohio, husband of Linda Calicoat Fout, died March 27 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. There will be a funeral service at 1 p.m. April 2, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Interment will follow at Old Baptist Cemetery. The family will welcome friends for a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ROBERT CHARLES HUFF, 53, of North Spring, W.Va., died March 26 at his residence. Private visitation noon-2 p.m., March 29, at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Morgan Cemetery.
HAROLD “HAL” LaPARL, formerly of West Virginia, widower of Betty Lou Dean LaParl, died March 27 in Bradenton, Fla. He was minister of Riverview Methodist Church (now Harmony United Methodist Church), Pea Ridge United Methodist Church and Dillon Chapel in Melissa, W.Va. He ended his career in chaplaincy, serving Huntington State Hospital, Ohio Valley Medical Center in Wheeling, W.Va., and Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, W.Va. There are no plans for a service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity. An online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.ManasotaMemorial.com.
DORIS JUNE MOONEY, 88, of Kenova, companion of Harold Perdue, died March 24 at home. She was a homemaker. There will be no services at this time. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
SHELIA GAIL MYERS, 66, of Goodlettsville, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, wife of Tim Myers, died March 27 in Vanderbilt Medical Center, Nashville. She was a retired accountant for Marshall University. Private funeral services and burial will be observed. You may view the service at 1 p.m. April 2 at www.facebook.com/chapmansmortuaryandcrematory. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.
KEVIN SCOTT NIDA SR., 59, of Huntington, husband of Lovealee Baldwin-Nida, died March 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Services will be 6 p.m. March 31, The Crossing Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio, and also streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.