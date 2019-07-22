The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DALE EDWARD CARTER, 60, of Huntington, father of Shawn Ashworth of Huntington, died July 19 in Heritage Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Herronkol Cemetery, Lesage. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
THRESIA BORDERS SMITH, 65, of Williamson, mother of Homer Borders of Williamson, and Elbert Sammons of Maiden, N.C., died July 12 in Williamson Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Funeral service was 1 p.m. Monday, July 15 at Laurel Creek Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Canterbury Cemetery, Laurel Creek, W.Va. Visitation was after 5 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILLIAM BLAINE HENSLEY, 49, of Chapmanville, W.Va., companion of Lee Nichole Adkins, died July 19 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Freeman Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Hensley Family Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
BARBARA JOAN McDONALD, 73, of Whitman, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, died July 20, in Dignity Hospice House, Chapmanville, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dignity Hospice House, 557 Main St., Chapmanville, WV, 25508. The family will visit with friends one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the funeral home. www.chapmansmortuary.com.
MAURICE PENDLETON JR., 91, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 19 at Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio. There will be a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will be private.
MARY JANE PERKINS, 59 of Huntington, died July 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Her wishes were to be cremated. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
JEANIE ELLEN TARPLEY, 67, of Huntington, widow of Joseph Tarpley, died July 19 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. At her request, there will be no services. Arrangements are at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROBERT HAROLD THOMPSON, 79, of Russell, Ky., husband of Brenda Thompson, died July 18 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. He was a foreman at AK Steel. There will be a memorial service, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Philips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be after 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LINDA LOU WILLET, 67, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 19. There will be a graveside service, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Willet Family Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting her family.