PATSY ANN BAILEY, 71, of Huntington died April 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Bailey. She was employed at Chapman Printing Company, Huntington. A memorial visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
GLENNA MAYNARD BAISDEN, 57, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Chris Maynard, Andrew and Micah Baisden, all of Delbarton, died April 8 at home. Graveside service 2 p.m. April 12 at Curry Cemetery, Elk Creek, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
ELMER LEE BLACK JR., 75, of Huntington died April 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. April 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MITCHELL A. CLINE, 40 of Baisden, W.Va., died April 4 at home. Funeral service 1p.m. April 11; burial in Cline Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
DONNA JEAN DAVIS, 65 of Ironton, died April 11 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.brownfuneralchapel.org.
BETTIE JANE GRIBBET, 87, of Fort Gay, widow of John Gribbet, died April 11 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements, which are private.
ROGER MARK HENDRICKS, 50, of Gilbert, W.Va., died April 9 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. April 14 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert. Service at 7 p.m. To honor his request, he will be cremated following services.
MORGAN PAIGE LOVEJOY, 27, of Barboursville, daughter of Timothy Lovejoy of Lincoln County and Melissa Pinson Sims of Salt Rock, died April 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. April 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GENEVA FAYE LESTER, 65 of Coal Mountain, W.Va., died April 3 Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service 2p.m. April 10 at Big Cub Missionary Baptist Church, Coal Mountain, W.Va.; burial in Leatherwood Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation 6 p.m. April 9 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ELLA FAYE MOORE, 76, of Ashland died April 11 in Community Hospice Care Center. There will be no services by her request. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NORRIS "BUD" LUCAS, 87, of Hamlin, W.Va., widower of Anna Faye Lucas, died April 10. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 14 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 13 at the funeral home.
CHARLES NASH, 93, of Huntington, husband of Myra Jeanette Nash, died April 11 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
WILLIAM PELFREY II, 36, of Huntington, husband of Crystal Pelfrey, died April 9 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. April 14 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GREGORY J. STEPP, 64, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Virginia Curtis Stepp, died April 9 at home. He retired from Cowin & Co. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. April 12 at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky., with service at 7 p.m. To honor his request, cremation will follow.
JAMES EDWARD TRENT, 78, of Bruno, W.Va., died April 8, in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 12, at Bruno Church of God; burial 11 a.m. April 14 in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation one hour before service April 12 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is assisting the family.
DEVETTA WADE, 83, of Yawkey, W.Va., widow of William Bethel Wade, died April 10. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
REGINA WORKMAN 57, of Louisa, Ky., wife of Gary Workman, died April 10. Funeral service 1 p.m. April 12, Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa; burial in Webb Chapel Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.