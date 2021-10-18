The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BETTY JOY BLAKE, 94 of Ceredo, widow of Lawrence Ross Jr., and George Blake, died Oct. 16 at home. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
EARL EDWARD KOSTER, 89, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Patsy Koster, died Oct. 15 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 20 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Visitation willbe one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
WILLIAM PAUL LAUDENBACH, 92, of Ashland, widower of Betty Laudenbach, died Oct. 12 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He worked in the printing industry. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Holy Family Catholic Church; burial following in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Holy Family Catholic School, 932 Winchester Ave., Ashland, 41101. Steen Funeral Home is directing arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA LEIGH MARTIN, 67, of Ashland, wife of Stephen Martin, died Oct. 17 in Wurtland Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was a former supervisor at Ashland Federal Savings and Loan and a phlebotomist for the Red Cross. Funeral service will be at noon Oct. 22 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial following in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com
MARTHA SUE MEEK, 75, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Dale Q. Meek, died Oct. 16 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 25 at First Baptist Church of Louisa; visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gideon’s International. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, is in charge of arrangements.
LONNIE NAPIER, 89, of Ona, widower of Erma Martin Napier, died Oct. 16 at home. He retired from INCO. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
REBECCA LEE PERRY, 40, of Dunlow, daughter of Esta Lee Caldwell Perry, died Oct. 16 in Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 19 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel Wayne. Burial will follow in Jim Perry Cemetery, Dunlow. Visitation from 10 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the funeral home.
JOSEPH CARROLL WADDELL, 74, of Huntington, husband of Vinnette Waddell, died Oct. 16 in Sanctuary of Ohio Valley, Ironton. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Little Victories, or your favorite charity.
OKEY MILTON PORTER, 88, of Forest Hills, Ky., formerly of Radnor, widower of Barbara Sue Staton Porter, died Oct. 14. He retired from the West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General office as a Sergeant Major and Training Officer. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Forest Hills Baptist Church; burial in Mountain View memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com.
VERNON LEE ROBERTSON SR., 72, of Fort Gay, widower of Athelene Williamson Robertson, died Oct. 16. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 20 at Rush Branch Church; burial following in Jim Robertson Cemetery. Visitation from 6 p.m. Oct. 18 until service time at the church. Arrangements directed by Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.
GURLAND VESTER "G.V." WILLIAMSON, formerly of Dunlow, died Oct. 5 in Vancouver, Wash. Penttilas Chapel by the Sea, Long Beach, Wash., is in charge of arrangements.