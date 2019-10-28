The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DIMMIE LUCILLE ADKINS, 84, of Huntington, died Oct. 27. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
DONNA LOU BARTON, 87, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Richard Barton, died Oct. 25 in Ashlnad Hospice Care Center. She was a retired secretary and assistant treasurer for the Dawson-Bryant School System. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
SHARON KAY BRYANT, 66, of Kenova, widow of Jesse Bryant, died Oct. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She chose to donate her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. No service is scheduled at this time.
ASHLEY NICOLE COLEMAN, 35, of Bidwell, Ohio, daughter of Roger and Ruth Gibson Coleman of Bidwell, died Oct. 26 in Holzer Medical Center. She was a student at West Virginia Junior College. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 30, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Henderson (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
PAUL HERBERT HAAS, 73, of Crown City, Ohio, husband of Linda Edwards Haas, died Oct. 25 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired from GTE and Verizon, and was a Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputy. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILMA KATE LYNCH, 91, of Huntington, widow of William O. Lynch, died Oct. 25, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Oct. 30, at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial at 3 p.m. Oct. 30 in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to the Alzheimers Association. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
THOMAS LEE MESTEL JR., 63, of Huntington died Oct. 25 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THELMA KATHLEEN PIERCE, 94, of Ironton, widow of Edward Pierce, died Oct. 25 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from Ohio Bell Telephone Company. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct 30, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Buckeye Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
MARVIN DWAIN SAYLOR, 62, of Oil Springs, Ky., died Oct. 26 at home. He was a self-employed truck driver. Funeral service noon, Oct. 30, Preston Funeral Home, Paintsville, Ky.; burial in Saylor / Blair Cemetery, Oil Springs, Ky. Visitation 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the funeral home.
LISA HATTEN SITES, 52, of Huntignton formerly Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of Carolyn Sue Forto, died Oct. 23 at home. There will be a memorial service 2 p.m. Oct. 31, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Huntington. Hall Funeral Home an Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting her family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
SHIRLEY ANN VANCE 76, of Elk Creek, W.Va., wife of Johnny Vance, died Oct. 25 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. She retired from the Logan County Board of Education. Funeral service 1 p.m. Oct. 29, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to a church of your choice. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.