BRENDA SUE BURNS, 75, of Huntington, widow of Harold Burns, died Feb. 14. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 24 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DANIEL LLOYD JONES, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Margaret Jones, died Feb. 20 in The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
DANNIE LEE ROBINETTE, 83, of Ypsilanti, Mich., died Feb. 19 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24 at Pilgrim Home Old Regular Baptist Church, Varney, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Feb. 25 at the church, with burial in Williamson Family Cemetery, Varney, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.