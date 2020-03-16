The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PEARL PAULINE COLLINS, 61, of Omar, W.Va., died March 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. March 17, Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. March 16 at the funeral home.
EILEEN “KAY” FRICKE, 80 of Huntington, died March 13 at the Emogene Dolin Hospice House. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Services will be private for the family.
BETTY LOU HARDWICK, 79, of Huntington, died March 13 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 18 at Prince of Peace Freewill Baptist Church; burial at Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. March 17 at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
NORA DEE JORDAN, 71, of Huntington, died March 15 at home. She retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital as a unit clerk. There are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com
ANNA LOU MAYNARD, 77, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Willis Maynard, died March 14 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 18 at Mt. Zion Church, Crown City, Ohio; burial will follow in Swan Creek Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES WILBUR PRICHARD of Milton, husband of Denise Edmunds Prichard, died March 13. He worked as a heavy equipment operator/foreman for Ace Pipeline and was a member of Ohio Union of Operating Engineers. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on March 18 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery, Milton. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. March 17 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.