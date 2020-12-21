The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN CURTIS BOGGS, 86, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, husband of Loretta Boggs, died Dec. 18 at home. Private services are scheduled. Burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Donations are suggested to Ironton City Schools, attn. Patty Wade, 105 S 5th St., Ironton45638. www.slackand Wallace.com.
WARREN “DAVID” BURDICK, 71, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Brenda Burdick, died Dec. 20 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CAROL ROSE BURTON, 70, of Whitman, W.Va., mother of Angela Sue Ellis of Madison Creek, W.Va., died Dec. 15 at home. She was a sales associate at Murphey Mart, Ames and Walmart. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dc. 19, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 18 at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
BRENDA K. CAMPBELL, 67, of Greenup, Ky., wife of Mike Campbell, died Dec. 20. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 23, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will be in Petty Family Cemetery, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com
VIRGINIA CLARE "GINNY" CHAPMAN, 94, of Barboursville, widow of Harvey Chapman, died Dec. 18. There will be no visitation or funeral services according to Ginny’s directions. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HESTER CHRISTIAN, 91, of Huntington, widow of Paul John Christian, died Dec. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Dec. 22 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Maple Hill Memorial at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PAUL “PD” DAMRON, 64, of Prichard, widower of Rita Faye Lewis Damron, died Dec. 15 in Charleston, S.C. He retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center in Remote Monitoring. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at the Kenova Church of Christ. Interment will follow in the Ward-Lewis Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Kenova Church of Christ. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Social distancing and mask are required. www.rollinsfh.com.
TIMOTHY DWAYNE HATCHER, 56, of Williamson, W.Va., died Dec. 13 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Christ Temple Church, Williamson, W.Va.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE "TOMMY" KERWOOD II of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 19. There will be no visitation. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
TRESSIE FRANCIS LAWHORN, 93, of Huntington, died Dec. 19 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Dec. 23 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Co. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at the funeral home. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. The service will be live streamed at www.regerfh.com.
LOIS JEAN MARTIN, 73, of Ironton, widow of William Martin, died Dec, 18 at home. She retired from Hills Department Store. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 22, at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TIMOTHY EDGAR McCOY, 59, of Newport News, Va., formerly of Williamson and Sprig, W.Va., widower of Madena Rose McCoy, died Dec. 1. He was an electrical engineer working at the Newport News Shipyard. Burial was in Glasgow, W.Va. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family.
IRMA LOU MESSER, 67, of Switzer, W.Va., died Dec. 17 at ARH. No service is scheduled. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
IRENE ISON RUNYON, 88, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Fred Runyon, died Dec. 17 at home. Funeral service noon Dec. 20, Pinsonfork Church of God; burial in Don Runyon Family Cemetery. Visitation 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family. www.rerogersfh.com.
JAMES ANTHONY “SHORTY” SPITLER, 49, of Huntington, died Dec. 18 at home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. Livestreaming will at Beard Mortuary Facebook page. He retired as a welder and mechanic for the City of Huntington. www.beardmortuary.com.
VIVIENNE E. TROWBRIDGE, 95, of Gallipolis, Ohio, widow of Samuel Westley Trowbridge, died Dec. 19 in Holzer Senior Care. She retired from G.C. Murphy as an assistant manager. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Dec. 23, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial will be in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
GREGORY PAUL VITRULS, 39, of South Man, W.Va., husband of Cindy Elizabeth Gibson Virtruls, died Dec. 16. He drove a coal truck and worked at McNeely’s Do It Center, Man, W.Va. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 22, Man Church of the Nazarene; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 21 at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
AMANDA MAY JUDE VANHOOSE, 42, of Williamson, W.Va., wife of Wallace VanHoose Jr., died Dec. 12 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She was a caregiver at WV Choice. NO service is scheduled. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Belfry, Ky., is assisting the family.
JOHN WESLEY WEETHEE JR. of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Dec. 19. There will be a graveside service 1 p.m. Dec. 23, at the Weethee family cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 at Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Distancing protocol and masks will be required.
GENE S. WHITE, 90, of Logan, W.Va., died Dec. 19 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service 2 p.m. Dec. 23, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Donations are suggested to First Christian Church of Stollings, W.Va. Akers-James Funeral Home, Logan, is in charge of arrangements. www.jamesfh.com.
CLARA NELL WOLFE, 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, mother of Loren Clifford Wolfe, died Dec. 18 in Pleasant Valley Nursing Rehabilitation Center. She retired from Gallipolis Developmental Center as a TPW. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 23, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis; burial in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at the funeral home. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. www.willisfuneralhome.com. Donations are suggested to the activities department of Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehab Center, 640 Sand Hill Rd., Point Pleasant, WV 25550 or to Hickory Chapel Community Church, PO Box 285, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
WILMA C. ZERBE, 89, of Wilson, N.C., widow of Robert Campbell Sr., and Richard Zerbe, died Dec. 17. Burial will be 11 a.m. Dec. 23 in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.