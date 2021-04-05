The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM BLACKBURN, 43, of Huntington died April 3 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARMEN A. BLAKE of Barboursville died April 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EVELYN MARIS of Huntington died April 4. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID “MIKE” SMITH, 72, of Ironton, husband of Sharon Donohue Smith, died March 31 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He retired from the U.S. Army, and then retired from Superior Chrysler Plymouth as a mechanic. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. April 7 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.