JESSIE JAMES ADKINS, 81, of Branchland, W.Va., died June 5. There will be a graveside service, noon, June 10, Bear Branch Cemetery, Spurlockville, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
PAUL M. DANIELS, 81, of Wayne, husband of Mary Tienken Daniels, died June 7 at home. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 10 at the Centerville Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Riggs Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at Centerville Baptist Church. www.rollinsfh.com.
GUY FLUTY, 72, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Marsha Fluty, died June 5 at home. He was a coal miner and later retired from Freedom Industries. A private memorial service will be conducted by the family at a later date. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MAGARET LAMBERT, 79, of Massillon, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, widow of James Lambert, died May 5 in Sprenger Health Care Center. Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. June 11 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington; burial will follow in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. She was a homemaker. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
WILLIAM MICHAEL LAMBERT, 71, of Wayne, husband of Alice Roberts Lambert, died June 7 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice. He was a professional painter. Chapman’s Mortuary is handling the arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RUTH ADKINS MAYNARD, 87, of Ferrellsburg, W.Va., widow of Dewey Adkins, died June 5 at home. She had worked for many years at the Aracoma Drug in Logan. At her request, there will be no services. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JUDY MAYE WEBB, 64, of Genoa died June 5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. June 9, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 8 at the funeral home.