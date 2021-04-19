The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEAN COOPER, 91, died March 26 and his wife Mary Alice Cooper, 86, died April 17, both of Proctorville, Ohio. They are survived by their children Teresa Johnson, Deana LeFevre and Michael Cooper. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 24 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. April 23 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CARLA DAVIS, 64, of Louisa, Ky., mother of Isaac Davis Jr. and Hansel Davis, died April 14 at home. Memorial service from 4 to 7 p.m. April 22 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa.
GEORGE THOMAS "SAMMY" FIELDS, 85, of Turkey Creek, Ky., husband of Mary Jean Staten Fields, died April 17 at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. He was a retired electrician for local coal mines a. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 19 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel; burial in the Family Cemetery, Falls Branch, Ky. Visitation 6-8 p.m. April 18 at the chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
VICTOR LEE KERSEY, 66, of Ashland, husband of Jamie McKenzie Kersey, died April 16 at home. He retired as Director of Technology at Valvoline, Inc. Funeral service at 11 a.m. April 20 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Shop with a Cop FOP #3, PO Box 27, Ashland 41105 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CARL EDGAR KELLEY, 86, of Ironton, widower of Marjorie Hope Shepherd Kelley, died April 17. He was a self-employed carpenter. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. April 21 at Zoar Baptist Church, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial following in Zoar Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. April 20 at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, Ironton. Donations are suggested to the missionary of your choice. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
KENNETH RAY LOWE, 67, of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Jacqueline Lowe, died April 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mining industry. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 20 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JOHN D. McVEY JR., 75, of Culloden formerly of Huntington, father of Jennifer Holley, Rosie Brydie and John Aaron McVey, died April 15 in Cabell Health Care Center. He was a retired social worker for the WV Department of Health and Human Resources at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. April 24 at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be one hour before service at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILEY DALE PRICE of Hamlin, W.Va., husband of Katy Bird Price, died April 17. He retired from the oil and gas industry. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. April 21 at Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed, with mask and social distancing encouraged. McGhee-Handley Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
DALE LEE SMITH, 85, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died April 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a private family service and burial. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting his family with arrangements.
SCOTT DAVID WEBB, 62, of Salt Rock, died April 15. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. April 22 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.