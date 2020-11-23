The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
HAROLD TIMOTHY BOWLING, 61, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Jamie Lynn Bowling, died Nov. 22 at home. Graveside service will be 3 p.m. Nov. 24, Ross Cemetery, Rush, Ky. Distancing protocol and masks will be required. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
DANNY CARL BARNETTE, 70, of Omar, W.Va., died Nov. 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service 2 p.m. Nov. 24, Forest Lawn Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ANNA MAY BISSETT, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of William F. Bissett, died Nov. 22. A private family service will be arranged by Wallace Funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 545 Norway Avenue, Huntington, WV, 25705. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
LUCILLE COLLINS BRYANT, 81, of East Lynn died Nov. 20 in King’s Daughters Medical Cemetery. Funeral service 1 p.m. Nov. 23, Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Thompson Branch Cemetery. Visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral home.
JAMES LARRY CAMPBELL, 81, of Wayne, husband of Olene Campbell, died Nov. 21 at home. According to Kentucky pandemic requirements, service will be private and burial will be in the Campbell Family Cemetery, Webbville, Ky. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
SHIRLEY MAE CLAY, 71, of Branchland, W.Va., died Nov. 22. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Nov. 24, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
DELORES A. JOHNSON, 84, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Donald Joe Johnson, died Nov. 22 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a licensed cosmetologist and worked for a wholesale beauty supply company. Private family services will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Donations may be made to the Shriner’s Children Hospital in lieu of flowers. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
IVAN FOREST KNAPP, 91, of Milton, husband of Betty Jo Hayes Knapp, died Nov. 21 at home. He retired from Owens-Illinois. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Nov. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PANSY MESSINGER, 96, of Huntington, died Nov. 21 in Heritage Center. She was a homemaker. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
MIKE MOORE, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, fiancé of Karen-Davis Jackson, died Nov. 21 at home. His wishes are to be cremated and no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DENISE KAY SCARBERRY, 61, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Nov. 20 in Riverside Hospital, Columbus, Ohio. Private graveside service will be Nov. 24 at Concord Cemetery, Henderson, W.Va. Procession leaves Wilcoxen Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m.; friends are asked to line Viand Street in Point Pleasant to honor her. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
FRANKIE DEAN SLONE, 64, of Huntington, died Nov. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a mechanic. A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Nov. 25 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.regerfh.com.
GLENNA JEAN SMOOT, 91, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Wakeman Smoot, died Nov. 22, in The Wyngate Rivers Edge, Proctorville. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
SHANNON LEANN SPRY, 33, of Dingess, daughter of James McCloud and Deborah Vance McCoy, died Nov. 20 in Pikeville Medical Center. Private family services will be conducted. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT WEST, 73, of Cattlettsburg, Ky., husband of Pearlie West, died Nov. 20 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He worked at General Motors in Pontiac and Lake Orion, Mich. There will be a memorial service in the spring when family and friends may gather. Steen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.