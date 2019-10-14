The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARGIE LEA ROSS MORELAND BARTRAM, 92, of Ona, mother of Sherrill Snyder of Charleston, died Oct. 13 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Oct.16 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MELISSA DAWN CHAFIN, 42, of Barboursville, sister of Michael Marcum, died Oct. at home. There will be a celebration of life, 1 p.m. Oct. 17 near the lake at Barboursville Park and a memorial service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Little Dove Church, Belo, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DONALD RAY DILLON, 63, of Stone, Ky., died Oct. 9 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. Memorial service will be at a later time. Jones and West Funral Home, Phelps, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements.
ARISCEELENE FOWLER, 64, of Glenwood died Oct. 12 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. At her request, there will be no visitation. Services will be later at the convenience of the family. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting her family with arrangements.
VARONICA HANNON, 50, of Lavalette, wife of Nathan Hannon, died Oct. 11. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 17, Hall Funeral Home, and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial gardens. Visitation one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
STEPHEN J. HENDRICK, 66, of Huntington, husband of Gail Hendrick died Oct. 14 at home. He was a retired team member with Toyota Manufacturing. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VIRGINIA L. RITTER, 91, of Huntington, died Oct. 12 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Arrangements are incomplete at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington.
CARLOS EARMEL STEPP, 76, of South Point, Ohio, died Oct. 13 at home. Funeral service will be conducted noon Oct.16, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.