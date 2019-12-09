The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CARROL MARION ARDEN, 88, of Pedro, Ohio, aunt of Dianna Allen of Ashland, died Dec. 7 in Close to Home Assisted Living, Ironton. She retired as a food service worker for River Valley Health. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Phillips funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Arden Cemetery. Visitation one hour before service Wednesday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
COL. KENNETH D. ADKINS, 71, of Lesage, husband of Clara Adkins, died Dec. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. No services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
HAROLD DEAN BAYES, 84, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Doris Brown Bayes, died Dec. 8 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired inspector for AK Steel. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East. There is no visitation. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CLYDE EPLIN SR., 87, of Stollings, W.Va., widower of Maxie Eplin, died Dec. 8 at home. He was a retired truck driver from Guyan Machinery. At his request, there will be no service. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
DONNA SUE FRAZIER, 77, of Wayne, wife of Glen C. Frazier, died Dec. 9 at home. She was retired from Owens-Illinois and Techniglass. Funeral 1 p.m. Dec. 12, Jonson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
HELEN VIRGINIA BOWLING KEARNS, 85, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Garland Wendell Kearns, died Dec. 7 in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 10, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial 2 p.m. Dec. 12, Highland Memory Gardens, South Point. Visitation two hours before service Tuesday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
LINDA "FRANCES" GARDNER, 90, of Point Pleasant, died Sunday, Dec. 8 at the home of her son, Richard Dale Gardner in Gallipolis, Ohio. At her request, there will be no visitation and burial will be private at Forest Hills Cemetery in Letart, W.Va. Arrangements are by Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
EVERETT EARL McGUIRE, 88, of Ashland, husband of Martha McGuire, died Dec. 7 in Woodland Oaks. He was retired chairmen of First National Bank of Grayson. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 11 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Christian Church, Ashland. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JACK LEWIS PYLES, 90, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Dec. 8 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 11, Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant; burial in Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Visitation two hours before service Wednesday at the funeral home.