The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JASON RAY BEAIR, 40, of Pedro, Ohio, son of Nora VanMeter and Ray Beair, died March 21. Funeral service will be noon March 25, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home or www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-jason-beair
GEORGE THOMAS JUSTICE, 60, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., died March 19 at home. Graveside services will be conducted noon March 25, 2020, at Elmwood Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROBERT NOEL MURDOCK, 69, of Lavalette, husband of Julie Paletta Murdock, died March 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was part-owner of Highlawn Pharmacy and was owner of Access and Mobility Products, which later became 101 Mobility. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. March 25, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.pancan.org. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.