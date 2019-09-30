The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CAROL HUDSON CALTON, 56, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, mother of Jessie Nicole Calton and Ashley Calton, died Sept. 28 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He was a home health aide. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 1, First Christian Baptist Church, Ironton; burial in Fradd Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Tuesday at the church. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
ROGER R. HORN, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service 11 a.m. Oct. 2, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 1 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to assist the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LOIS K. LANE, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sept. 26 in Holzer Medical Center. There will be a memorial service, 3 p.m. Oct. 12 at Willis Funeral Home. Friends may call one hour before the service at the funeral home on Oct. 12.
JAMES EDGAR WOOMER, 83, of Henderson, W.Va., died Sept. 28. At his request, there is no visitation. Burial at a later time in Forest Hill Cemetery, Flat Rock, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.