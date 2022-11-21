The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Tuesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM DAVID BEARD, 95 of Huntington died Nov. 20. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
TIMOTHY BROWNING JR., 51 of Varney, W.Va., died Nov. 15 at home. He worked in construction as a mason and at K & K Steam Cleaning. Funeral service at noon Nov. 19 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Logan, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 18 at the funeral Home.
EILEEN “PAT” ROSS COON, 96 of Ona died Nov. 20 in Paramount Assisted Living, Ona. Graveside services will be conducted at noon Nov. 23 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the cemetery. Please omit flowers. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BOBBY GENE DEAL, 65 of Hurricane, W.Va., brother of Rita Deal and Joyce Robinson, died Nov. 20 in Teays Valley Center. He retired from CSX Railroad. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RONALD LEE GLOVER, 83 of Barboursville died Nov. 19. Funeral services will be at noon Nov. 23 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTOPHER JON HATFIELD, 56, formerly of Williamson, W.Va., husband of Jennifer Edmiston Hatfield, died Nov. 17. He was an educator at Scott County High School. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 21 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Visitation 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20 Milward - Man O'War, 1509 Trent Blvd., Lexington, Ky. www.milwardfuneral.com and www.rerogersfh.com.
LARRY SHAWN HATFIELD, 49 of Racoon, Ky., husband of Betty Jo Pinion Hatfield, died Nov. 17 at home. He was a machinist and grievance representative, at Kellogg’s Cookie Factory. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 20 at Samaria Primitive Baptist Church, Ransom, Ky. Burial in Hatfield Cemetery, Ransom. Visitation after 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the church. www.rerogersfh.com.
ANNA LEE PIATT HYATT of Sunrise, Ohio, widow of Eugene Lee Hyatt Jr., died Nov. 16. There will be a service at a later date. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VICTORIA P. JORDAN, 82 of Louisa, Ky., widow of Ernest Daniels, died Nov. 19 at home. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Nov. 23 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Jordan Cemetery, Fort Gay. Visitation from 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral Home.
BRUCE D. KEENEY SR., 67 of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Pamela Keeney, died Nov. 19. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LARRY EDWARD PETERS SR., 74 of Oceana, W.Va., formerly of Lorado, W.Va., husband of Ailene Bailey Peters, died Nov. 19 in CAMC General Division. He was a retired coal miner. Celebration of life at 1 p.m. Nov. 23 at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 22 at the funeral Home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
ARVIL LEE RUNYON JR., 48 of Omar, W.Va., formerly of Ragland, husband of Tara Evans Runyon, died Nov. 18. He was a driver for Ace Trucking, Lyburn, W.Va. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Nov. 22 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place.
INA C. SHERIDAN, 84 of Ironton, wife of Michael Sheridan, died Nov. 17 in Harbor HealthCare of Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Ironton Catholic Schools. Funeral Mass 10 a.m. Nov. 26 at St. Joseph Church, Ironton. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, OH, is assisting the with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
